Goliad’s 5-foot-3, 127-pound Averi Amaro is ready to be a part of something big at St. Mary’s University.
Amaro signed a national letter of intent on Feb. 1 to become a member of the Rattlers’ inaugural STUNT team.
STUNT was created by USA Cheer and focuses on the technical and athletic components of cheer leading and features several elements such as partner stunts, pyramids, basket tosses, group jumps, and tumbling.
“It’s basically a competitive cheer team, and you go against another team doing the same routines for four quarters,” Amaro said.
Amaro, who earned a full academic scholarship to St. Mary’s, said it has been her dream to be a college cheerleader.
“I just wanted to cheer in general at a college anywhere,” said Amaro, who has received gymnastics training at Victoria’s Manning Gymnastics and Gymagic. “St. Mary’s actually reached out to me. I didn’t plan on going there because it’s a private school and it’s expensive.”
Along with being a cheerleader, Amaro plays on the school’s basketball and softball teams, and also runs track and cross country.
Amaro is the second signee for St. Mary’s new program. Coach Jordan Wait-Parker said she is excited to have added Amaro to the Rattlers first roster.
“Averi’s positivity, outgoing personality, and strength will be a great asset to us going into our inaugural season,” Wait-Parker said. “Based on the support from her friends, family and Goliad community, I can tell she is going to do so some big things in the coming future.”
