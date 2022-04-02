It was just a few months ago when Goliad’s Leverius Gage figured his powerlifting season was done.
After he sustained a torn meniscus during football season, it appeared Gage would have to wait another year to attempt to reach the Texas High School Powerlifting Association Championships.
“To be honest, I didn’t know if he would be back,” Goliad powerlifting coach John Livas said. “I just didn’t know if he could come back the same. I was thinking we would just forego this year and we’ll just wait until his senior year.”
“I thought I was going to fold myself in half and cry about it,” Gage said.
But after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on the left knee, Gage eased himself back into lifting. By midseason, he had almost returned to full strength.
Gage lifted well enough to qualify for the Region 5 Division 3 meet in Bishop where he recorded a personal-best 1,600 pounds to place third and qualify for the state meet March 25-26 in Abilene.
“I honestly thought I wasn’t going to be able to do this, but Coach Livas challenged me,” Gage said. “I wanted to try to make Coach Livas happy and go to state for him.”
“Somehow he ended up coming back,” Livas said. “He did a great job. He did everything he was supposed to do. He is as strong as an ox, too, so that helped as well.”
Gage’s left knee popped out of socket during a game on Oct. 8 against Mathis.
“It popped back in and I wasn’t really paying attention to it because I just wanted to get back in the huddle,” Gage said.
Gage went on to play five more games with the torn meniscus.
“There was a lot of pain, but it stopped hurting after a while,” Gage said. “I just wanted to keep going and not even try to look at it.”
After the surgery and rehabilitation, Gage decided he was good to go this powerlifting season.
“We limited him on all his lifts in the first two meets,” Livas said. “We told him this is where we’re going to tap out on the squat and deadlift. Then he just took off. He got more motivated as everybody was cheering him on. His teammates and coaches knew what he had been through. That fired him up.”
“It was a struggle just to lift,” said Gage, who also credited trainer Samantha Dillard for his quick rehab. “I just needed to see how far I could push myself. I got better all of a sudden and I started lifting again. I was feeling great and I started winning medals. I was doing what I needed to get done.”
Now the 5-foot-6 Gage finds himself headed to Abilene as a medal contender in the 308-pound weight class.
“I can’t really say what I’m going to lift because it depends on the other lifters,” Gage said. “I just have to go out and see what I have and represent Goliad. I’m very excited to make it to state. I want to make Coach Livas and my family proud.”
“I think he has another 55 to 60 pounds in his total,” Livas said. “I don’t think he has peaked.”
“I tell him we’ve got nothing to lose. We have some numbers in our heads as far as what he needs to do. He has a chance to go to state and walk away with a medal. That’s something that’s just unreal.”
