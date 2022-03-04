Goliad’s Kyla Hill won the girls 100- and 300-meter hurdles at the Gregory-Portland Wildcat Relays on Feb. 12 in Portland.
Hill captured the 100 hurdles in a time of 15.19 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 49.33. Hill was second in thr triple jump with a leap of 36 feet, 2 inches.
Goliad’s Reese Ruhnke captured the boys 300 hurdles in 42.24. Teammate Leighton Wunsch was second in the 110 hurdles in 16.96.
Goliad won the girls 1,600 relay in 4:24.99.
Goliad’s Addison Zamzow was second in the long jump with a mark of 16-3. Teammate Ashley Wood was fifth in the girls 300 hurdles in 54.05.
The Tigerettes finished fourth in the team standings with 58 points. Goliad was 10th in the boys standings with 18 points.
