Goliad senior Devonte Perry was a unanimous first-team selection to the All-District 29-3A Basketball Team released recently.
Perry set a school record with 46 points in a game against Taft this season.
The Tigers’ Joseph Council, a junior, was named to the second team. Goliad’s Layden Lara, Colby Rosenquest, Dasen Tinney-Anderson and JP Reyes received honorable mention.
Rosenquest, Reyes, Tinney-Anderson, Devonte Perry, Ashton Perry and Braylon Perry were chosen academic all-district team.
Aransas Pass junior Reagan Belvin was the unanimous choice by the league coaches to be the district’s Most Valuable Player.
Mathis senior Marcos Alvarado was the unanimous Offensive MVP, Odem senior Eddie Sanchez was the unanimous Defensive MVP, and George West freshman Tristen Blevins was unanimous Newcomer of the Year.
Orange Grove junior Cutter Stewart was named the Sixth Man of the Year. Orange Grove’s Bryan Coburn was selected Coach of the Year.
Other first-team selections were Aransas Pass junior George Acosta, Odem seniors Marco Gonzales and Austin Dominguez and junior Leon Brown, Orange Grove junior Hayden Miller, Mathis senior Carlos Acosta and Skidmore-Tynan freshman Andrew Silva.
Joining Council on the second team were Aransas Pass juniors Gavin Gaitan and Israel Lopez, Orange Grove seniors Jose Stevens and Ty Pressley, Odem junior Tyler Brewer, Skidmore-Tynan sophomore Bennett Martinez and Mathis sophomore Eric Cuellar.
