Goliad’s Devonte Perry and Hunter Williams combined to take first place in the boys doubles competition of the Orange Grove Oz Memorial Tennis Tournament on March 2.
Perry and Williams defeated an Orange Grove duo 8-2 in the finals. The Tiger tandem earlier rolled to an 8-2 victory over a Three Rivers duo in the quarterfinals and 8-2 win over an Orange Grove team in the semifinals.
The Goliad girls doubles team of Riley Bohl and Kate Billo placed second. Bohl and Billo fell 8-5 to an Aransas Pass duo in the finals. The Tigerettes had earlier taken an 8-1 win over a Three Rivers team in the quarterfinals and an 8-4 victory over an Orange Grove duo in the semifinals.
Goliad’s Haley Clapsaddle took fourth place in girls singles, Cadie Auten and Gabby Sertuche captured fourth in girls doubles and Joseph Council and Trinity Henderson finished fourth in mixed doubles.
Clapsaddle reached the semifinals in girls singles.
Goliad’s Trevor Bennett and Kenneth West each reached the quarterfinals in boys singles.
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•