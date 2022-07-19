Goliad’s Rosenquest named Co-Defensive Player of Year

Goliad sophomore pitcher-shortstop Colby Rosenquest was named the Co-Defensive Player of the Year on the All-District 29-3A baseball team that was released recently.
Goliad freshman pitcher Phin Wallek was named to the first team. Goliad senior third baseman Jesse Martinez, senior shortstop Donny Garcia and freshman catcher Barrett Garcia were second-team selections.
Goliad senior Aiden Barrientez, juniors Kolton Duval and Aramis Garza, and sophomore Andrew Alonzo received honorable mention.
Orange Grove junior pitcher-catcher Layton Rodriguez and Taft junior pitcher-shortstop Josh Suarez were named co-recipients of the MVP Award.
Odem senior pitcher-shortstop Marcus Martinez was named Offensive Player of the Year. Mathis senior pitcher-catcher Julius Rivas shared the Defensive Player of the Year Award with Rosenquest.
Orange Grove freshman pitcher-shortstop Zach Wright was chosen Newcomer of the Year and Orange Grove’s Wesley Callihan was named Coach of the Year.
Other first-team pitchers were Odem senior Kyle Castaneda, Skidmore-Tynan sophomore Dallen Cheek, George West junior Quinton Holmes, Orange Grove freshman Hunter Gonzales and Taft senior Adam Liendro.
Skidmore-Tynan junior Marcus Gabriel was named the first-team catcher. First-team infielders were Taft junior first baseman Efrain Ozuna, Orange Grove junior second baseman Kayden Schroedter, Odem sophomore second baseman Josh Chavira, Orange Grove senior third baseman Ethan Acosta, Skidmore-Tynan sophomore shortstop Dehnam Cheek and George West junior shortstop Caleb Fruge.
First-team outfielders were Mathis sophomore Antonio Deleon, Odem senior Marco Gonzalez, Skidmore-Tynan junior Jaxton Alvarado and Orange Grove senior Gabe Moreno.
Skidmore-Tynan junior Sonny Mann was the first-team utility player and Orange Grove sophomore Will Klatt was the first-team designated hitter.
Other second-team selections were Orange Grove’s Seth Barnes and Cutter Stewart; Taft’s Steven Rivera, David Sandoval and Tyson Hinojosa; Mathis’ Ashton Quesada, Zedrick Deleon and Roland Sanchez; Odem’s Elijah Pizana and Daniel Lopez; Aransas Pass’ Julian Lozano; and Skidmore-Tynan’s Chase Schanen.
