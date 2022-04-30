Goliad’s Phin Wallek scattered six hits over five innings and struck out five in tossing a shutout in the Tigers’ 10-0 District 31-2A baseball win over the Mathis Pirates on April 5 in Goliad.
The Tigers had 14 hits with Jesse Martinez and Colby Rosenquest leading the way with three each.
Rosenquest had an RBI single and Martinez scored on a passed ball as the Tigers took a 2-0 lead in the first inning.
In the fourth, Rosenquest singled and later scored on a triple by Kolton Duval.
Aramis Garza followed with a single to score Duval and give Goliad a 4-0 lead.
The Tigers added three more runs in the fourth with a two-out rally.
Donny Garcia singled and moved to second on a single by Martinez. After Rosenquest loaded the bases with a single, Duval drove in three runs with a double to right field.
The Tigers added two more runs in the fifth on Garcia and Martinez RBI singles.
Martinez and Rosenquest were each 3 for 4 with two runs scored and one RBI. Duval went 2 for 3 with four RBI and a run scored.
Designated hitter Andrew Alonzo was 2 for 3 with a run scored and Garcia was 2 for 3 with one RBI and two runs scored.
Wallek needed only 66 pitches to notch the victory.
Odem 4, Goliad 1
The Goliad Tigers dropped a 4-1 decision to the Odem Owls in a District 31-2A contest on April 1 in Odem.
The Tigers’ only run came in the third inning when Aden Barrientez drove in Phin Wallek with a single to right field.
Jesse Martinez led Goliad’s bats by going 2 for 3. Kolton Duval, Aramis Garza, Andrew Alonzo, Wallek and Barrientez each had one hit.
Colby Rosenquest took the loss on the mound after going five innings and striking out six
