The Goliad Tigerettes won the 800 and 1,600 relays to take second place at the Karnes City Badgers Relays on March 26.
Addison Zamzow, Hannah Perez, Samantha Royster and Kyla Hill combined for a winning time of 1 minute, 46.18 seconds in the 800 relay.
Ashley Wood, Zamzow, Perez and Hill teamed for a clocking of 4:21.05 in the 1,600 relay.
Goliad had victories in four individual events.
Wood won the 10 hurdles in 16.46 and 300 hurdles in 48.55
The Tigerettes’ Samantha Royster took first in the 200 dash in 27.12 and Tarynn Ackley cleared 10 feet, 6 inches to win the pole vault.
Zamzow had a mark of 15-2 to finish second in the long jump. Morgan Young had a toss of 30-5 to capture third in the shot put.
Goliad’s Audrey Winstead was third in the 1,600 run in 6:13.56 and teammate Ashtyn Franke was fourth in 6:19.06.
Franke took third in the 3,200 run in 13:07.80 and Winstead placed fourth in 13:49.40.
Ackley was third in the 300 hurdles in 55.05 and fourth in the 100 dash in 13.28. Mylee Howard was fifth in the 100 dash in 13.31.
The Tigerettes’ Ashlyn Shaffer was fourth in the 100 hurdles in 22.18.
Goliad’s Kaysa Wunsch placed fifth in the discus with a throw of 86-0.
The Tigerettes finished with 133 points. Poth won the team title with 178 points.
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•