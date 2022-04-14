Goliad’s Abby Yanta shot a 92 to lead the Tigerettes to second place at the District 29-3A Preview Golf Tournament at Victoria’s Riverside Golf Course on March 23.
Yanta tied with Orange Grove’s Faith Shaver and Paige Short for top medalist honors.
The Tigerettes finished with a 439 team score. Also pacing Goliad were Riley Bohl (114), Kailyn Wendel (114), Alyssa Rawlins (119), Delaney Huber (132) and Amelia Herfel (132).
Goliad’s JP Reyes shot a 103 to tie for 11th place in the boys medalist standings. Other Tigers competing in the tournament were Dane Vidrine (108), Jamison Bloom (122), Gene Ratliff (126), Jackson Cain (131), Caleb Williams (133) and Brandon Kovar (136).
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•