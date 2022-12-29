Goliad's Hunter Williams and Delaney Huber were named to Texas High School Coaches Association academic all-state first teams released recently.
Williams was chosen to the cross country academic all-state first team while Huber was selected to the football academic all-state first team as a trainer.
JP Reyes was named to the football academic all-state second team and Allison Carbajal was chosen to the football academic all-state second team as a trainer. Kolton Duval and Braylon Perry earned honorable mention on the football academic all-state team, and Maria Perez earned honorable mention as a trainer.
Goliad's Audrey Winstead and Carbajal were selected to the cross country academic all-state second team, and Kayla Wunsch earned honorable mention.
Nominations for THSCA academic all-state teams are made by each student-athlete's head coach. The student-athlete must be in good standing with the team, be of good moral character, be a senior, and have an overall grade-point average of 92 or above.