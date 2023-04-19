Goliad sweeps girls, boys area track and field titles

The Goliad Tigerettes captured their ninth-straight title and the Tigers won all three relay events to take the boys team championship at the area track and field meet for Districts 29 and 30-3A on April 17 in Banquete.
The Tigerettes compiled 194 points. George West was second with 107.
The Tigers had 137 points to edge out Hebbronville by 10 points.
In the girls division, Goliad’s Kyla Hill won the 300-meter hurdles in 45.29 seconds; 100 hurdles in 14.76; triple jump with a leap of 37 feet, 0.25 inches; and ran the third leg on the Tigerettes’ winning 1,600 relay team. Hill combined with Addison Zamzow, Karolynn Youngblood and Ashley Wood for the 1,600 relay victory.
Zamzow, Hannah Perez, Samantha Royster and Mylee Howard teamed to win the 400 relay in 50.56. The same foursome also won the 800 relay in 1:49.39.
Zamzow won the 200 dash (26.45) and long jump (16-6.25). Hill was second in the long jump (16-3).
Ashtyn Franke won the 1,600 run (6:17.87), was second in the 3,200 run (13:14.74) and fourth in the 800 (2:46.75).
Jayle Russell cleared 10-0 to win the pole vault event and teammate Maddison Matula was fourth with a height of 7-0.
Wood was runner-up in the 100 hurdles (15.43) and 300 hurdles (46.63), and finished third in the triple jump (35-3.5).
Cameron Bogle was third in the 1,600 run (6:20.27) and Lilian Knetl took fourth in the 300 hurdles (52.47). Morgan Young placed fourth in the shot put (31-4.5), Kaysa Wunsch was fourth in the discus (114-6) and Lila Hamilton was fifth in the discus (105-1).
In the boys division, Goliad clinched the team title with a victory in the 1,600 relay. JP Reyes, Cord Zamzow, Hayden Hernandez and Hunter Cano crossed the finish line in 3:31.77.
Reyes, Zamzow, Hezekiah McDow and Lamont Franklin teamed to win the 400 relay in 43.38. Reyes, Franklin, Cano and Jack Smith combined to finish first in the 800 relay in 1:32.85.
Goliad’s Caden Reagan won the discus (172-1) and shot put (52-11.75). Zamzow was first in the 300 hurdles (40.85).
Layden Lara placed second in the long jump (19-4.5), fourth in the triple jump (40-8.5) and sixth in the 110 hurdles (16.68).
Cristian Fridley-Lewis took third in the pole vault (11-0). Reyes was fifth (9-6) and Hernandez was sixth (9-6).
Franklin was third in the 110 hurdles (15.63) and McDow placed third in the 100 dash (12.60).
Gabriel Aguilar was fourth in the 1,600 run (5:07.58) and sixth in the 3,200 run (11:18.09). Reese Mangum placed sixth in the 800 run (2:20.49).
In the high jump, Dason Tinney-Anderson was fifth by clearing 5-6 and Sylvester Sierra was sixth with the same height.