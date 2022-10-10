Kyla Hill had 11 kills and Abby Yanta added 9 to lead the Goliad Tigerettes to a 25-20, 25-22, 25-17 non-district volleyball win over the Victoria West Warriors on Sept. 9.
Hill also had three aces and 14 digs. Yanta added one ace, four blocks and seven digs.
Karolynn Youngblood had 32 assists and 13 digs.
Also leading the Tigerettes were Ryleigh Glass with two aces; Kasadi Neel with two blocks, one assist and one dig; Addison Zamzow with eight kills, one block and eight digs; Kendall West with three blocks, three kills and one dig; Kenna Klekar with 13 digs; and Stormie Gutierrez with four digs.
The win improved Goliad to 18-11 on the season.