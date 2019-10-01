Goliad Tigerettes up mark to 3-0 in district

GOLIAD – The Tigerette volleyball team stayed atop the district standings with its third straight District 29-3A victory Friday evening at the Goliad ISD Events Center.
The Tigerettes rolled past Taft in three sets to improve to 17-10 overall and 3-0 in District 29-3A.
Goliad won the first set in lopsided fashion 25-15, then claimed a 25-21 win in the second set and a 25-22 win in the third set.
Ashlyn Davis racked up a team-best 17 kills to lead Goliad to the win. She also had 11 digs on the night for a double-double.
Karleigh Hill also reached double figures in kills with 10 to go with 10 digs and three blocks.
Brooke and Abby Yanta both recorded five kills for the Tigerettes, while Mollee Henicke posted three kills.
Henicke also had a match-best 30 assists on the night, as well as nine digs.
Julia Morris registered six digs and served up a team-best four aces.
Madi Reitz added two aces.