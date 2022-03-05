The Goliad girls doubles team of Riley Bohl and Gabby Sertuche captured first place in the Goliad Winter Varsity Tennis Tournament on Feb. 16 in Goliad.
Bohl and Sertuche defeated a Stockdale duo 8-6 in the final.
Bohl and Sertuche opened the tournament with an 8-0 victory over a Beeville team and then defeated an Orange Grove duo 8-1 in the quarterfinals before advancing to the finals with an 8-7 win over a Stockdale team in the semis.
Goliad’s Reese Ruhnke and Trevor Bennett combined to win the boys doubles title with an 8-4 win in the finals over a Beeville duo.
Ruhnke and Bennett advanced to the final after victories over teams from Orange Grove, Mathis and Odem.
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•