Goliad wins Elite Youth Football Super Bowl

Contributed photo Back row (from left) Alan Mcintosh, Lupe Martinez, Deneil Davis, Mac Odem, Clayton Franke Second row (from left) Elijah Carrera, Joseph Martinez, Cullen Rawlings, Bo Hobbs, Luke Saunders, Brenden Green, Andrew Gonzales First row (from left) Jacob Mendez, Kasen Mcintosh, Owen Harris, Shane Davis, Braydon Franke, Carter Castillo, Marcus Dakota Torres