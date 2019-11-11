Goliad wins Elite Youth Football Super Bowl

GOLIAD – The Goliad Tiger Sophomore team won the 2019 Elite Youth Football Championship as they defeated the Beeville Trojans in a tough defensive matchup 7-0.
The game was played at Tiger Stadium Saturday, Oct. 26. Goliad finished the season 9-1 taking their only loss in week two of the regular season against the Beeville Trojans.
Coach Mac Odem said, “After losing to them earlier this year, the boys really wanted another shot at them, so it was a perfect way to end the season beating them in the Super Bowl.”
Even though the Tigers only had 14 players, that did not make them afraid to play the bigger team of Beeville.
The Tigers played great defense the entire game lead by Braydon Franke’s 12 tackles and one fumble recovery.
“We played tough and just kept fighting hard,” Franke said.
Other outstanding performances on defense were Shane Davis and Marcus Dakota Torres, both chipping in five tackles each.
Goliad was able to get an early stop and turnover on downs the Trojans’s first possession.
After taking over on offense, the Tigers got a huge play out of Braydon Franke as he burst off for a 45-yard run down the sideline.
It was then followed by Shane Davis’ 12-yard gain taking the ball down to the Trojan’s 5-yard line.
Franke capped it off with a touchdown and extra point putting the Tigers up 7-0 in the first quarter.
Neither team was able to get anything going again the first half, and Goliad was able to make a huge stop at the end of the first half on their own 10-yard line.
“Our goal was to limit possessions for them. After getting up by seven, we wanted to take as much time off the clock and keep their offense off the field,” Coach Mac Odem said.
Goliad only allowed one total offense possession to the Trojans in the second half. Beeville was determined to take advantage of it.
As the Trojans started on their own 40-yard line, they began marching the football down the field.
As they approached the end zone early in the fourth quarter, Marcus Dakota Torres was able to make what Coach Odem called the play of the game.
Torres was able to get through the Trojans big line and meet the running back in the backfield forcing a fumble and recovering the ball back over to the Tigers.
“I was very excited to get the ball back for my team. We all played hard throughout the game to get the win. It was awesome,” said Torres.
From there the Tigers were able to run the ball with Davis and Franke to run the clock out.
Franke finished the game with 12 carries and 134 yards as Davis finished with eight carries and 41 yards.
Davis said, “It was such a great feeling winning the championship because we worked so hard. It is something we will always remember.”
Other players making key tackles were Elijah Carrera, Jacob Mendez, Owen Harris and Luke Saunders.
The members of the championship team were: Carter Castillo - DT, No. 1; Shane Davis - RB/S, No. 2; Kasen Mcintosh - WR/CB, No. 3; Brendan Green - LT/DT, No. 5; Elijah Carrera - TE/OL, No. 7; Jacob Mendez - LG/OL, No. 9; Luke Saunders - C/DE, No. 12; Cullen Rawlings - QB/CB, No. 18; Braydon Franke - RB/MLB, No. 21; Owen Harris - CB, No. 32; Joseph Martinez - RT/DE, No. 33; Marcus Dakota Torres - WR/MLB, No. 55; Andrew Gonzales - RG/DT, No. 72; and Bo Hobbs - DT, No. 80.
Coaching the team were Mac Odem, head coach; Clayton Franke, defensive coordinator; and assistants Deneil Davis, Lupe Martinez and Alan Mcintosh.