Goliad's Perry Newcomer of the Year

By Coy Slavik
Editor
Goliad freshman running back Donovan Perry was named the Offensive Newcomer of the Year on the All-District 15-3A, Division I football team released recently.
Goliad senior Joseph Council was selected to the first-team offense as a running back, first-team defense as an end and first-team special teams as a punter. Tiger sophomore Caden Gonzalez was selected as a first-team guard on offense and first-team tackle on defense.
Goliad senior JP Reyes was named a first-team utility player.
Other Tigers selected to the first-team offense were senior fullback Braylon Perry, junior tight end Caden Reagan, senior center Kolton Duval and senior tackle Le’Verius Gage.
Other Goliad players on the first-team defense were senior linebacker Jonathon Barraza and junior cornerback Demetrius Steptoe.
Goliad junior tight end Dasen Tinney-Anderson, wide receiver Steptoe and senior guard Ryder Reyes were chosen to the second-team offense.
Tigers on the second-team defense were end Tinney-Anderson, tackle Gage, sophomore linebacker Angel Hernandez, junior linebacker Eli Luco, junior safety Colby Rosenquest and junior cornerback Justin Livas.
Steptoe was also named to the second-team special team as a returner.
Edna senior Dreydan Ashford was named the district MVP. Industrial senior Clarence Hosey was chosen the Defensive Player of the Year and Edna junior Jaiden Clay was selected Offensive Player of the Year.
Edna sophomore Kody Smith was named Defensive Newcomer of the Year. Palacios senior Tanner Lev was chosen Lineman of the Year and Edna’s Jimmy Mitchell was selected Coach of the Year.
Other first-team offense selections were:
• Industrial – junior quarterback Ashton Garza, junior tight end Kade Kubecka, senior receiver Braxton Warren, sophomore center Kohl Powell, senior guard Jacob Repka and senior tackle Matthew King
• Edna – sophomore running back Kade Rodas, junior receiver Floyd Ragston, senior receiver Kaleb Rodas, senior guard Pablo Almeda, senior tackle Andre Brady
• Corpus Christi London – senior receiver Pierson Cazales, senior receiver Preston Cazales
Other first-team defense selections were:
• Industrial – junior end Dylan Rerich, junior tackle Cullen Dyson, senior linebacker Cullen Stumfoll, senior linebacker Vincent Rodriguez, senior safety Hunter Halepaska
• Edna – senior end Christopher Robinson, senior tackle Otis Santellana, senior linebacker Paden Bradley, senior linebacker Peyton Vera, junior safety Campton Hicks, senior cornerback Kaden Rodas, junior cornerback Tyson Owens
• Corpus Christi London – senior linebacker Mason Arispe, senior safety Jeff Christmas, senior cornerback Preston Cazales
• Palacios – senior cornerback Anthony White
Other first-team special team selections were:
• Industrial – senior kicker Rider Ulloa
• Edna – junior returner Floyd Ragston
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•