Three Woodsboro players had multiple hits as the Eagles took a 7-2 non-district win over the Benavides Eagles on March 8 in Woodsboro.
Roger Gonzalez went 2-for-3 with a triple, run scored and two RBI for Woodsboro. Glen Giddens was 2-for-3 with a run scored and Adam Dominguez went 2-for-3 with a run scored and one RBI.
Luke Poland allowed just one hit over 3 2/3 innings and struck out eight to get the victory.
Woodsboro 17
Bloomington 3
The Woodsboro Eagles closed out their three games in the Skidmore-Tynan Bobcats Tournament with a 17-3 victory over the Bloomington Bobcats on March 5.
The Eagles collected 13 hits in the game and scored in every inning.
Luke Poland went 4-for-4 with two doubles, six RBI and three runs scored.
Tagg Silvas was 2-for-2 with a pair of bases on balls and TK Morgan went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and one RBI.
Colton Wiginton was 1-for-2 with a double, two RBI and a walk.
Silvas was the winning pitcher after going three innings with five strikeouts.
Woodsboro 4
CC West Oso 3
The Woodsboro Eagles scored one run in the bottom of the fifth inning to take a 4-3 victory over the Corpus Christi West Oso Bears on March 4 at the Skidmore-Tynan Bobcats Tournament.
The Eagles had eight hits. Tagg Silvas and Luke Poland led the way with two hits each. Roger Gonzalez went 1-for-3 and had a two-run single in the Eagles’ three-run third inning.
TK Morgan gained his second victory of the season by striking out five over four innings and scattering four hits.
Poland took the mound in the fifth inning and recorded the save.
Freer 5
Woodsboro 4
The Freer Buckaroos scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to take a 5-4 victory over the Woodsboro Eagles at the Skidmore-Tynan Bobcats Tournament on March 4.
The Eagles took a 4-0 lead with four runs in the top of the second, but the Buckaroos scored once in the third before their game-winning fourth-inning rally.
Luke Poland led the Eagles by going 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI.
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•