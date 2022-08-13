The Goliad Youth Sports League four-person scramble golf tournament will be held Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Goliad Golf Club. Tee time is 8 a.m.
Paulsgrove and Taylor, PLLC has sponsored a hole-in-one challenge. Make a hole-in-one and win $10,000.
The entry fee is $60 per person (cart is separate). Longest drive, closest to the pin, mulligans and a Tiger drive are available for purchase.
The cash payout will be determined by the number of entries. The tournament will be handicapped. The tournament director has the right to adjust handicaps.
A meal will follow the tournament.