HALLETTSVILLE – The Goliad football team dropped its second straight district contest Friday night.
Hallettsville blanked the Tigers 47-0.
The host Brahmas ran off 28 points in the opening half, 14 in both the first and second quarters, on their way to the win.
They added seven more in the third and 12 in the fourth quarter.
No statistics from the game were available at press time.
The Tigers fell to 1-7 overall and 1-2 in District 14-3A Division I with the loss.
They are currently fourth in the district standings, a game up on both Yoakum and Luling for the district’s final playoff bid.
Goliad hosts Edna this week at Tiger Stadium.
The Cowboys are currently 6-2 overall and 2-1 in district play. They sit a game ahead of Goliad in the district standings.