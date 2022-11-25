Hunters are being encouraged to donate deer meat to local food banks for the holiday season. Micaela Stewart, Coastal Bend Food Bank of Corpus Christi talked about the need for donations with the holidays right around the corner.
When asked about hunters donating meat, she said “We appreciate any kind of support we get like that because the food goes back out to the community,”
The food bank has more than 100 food pantry partners area wide that distribute donations to their clients. The Food Bank of Corpus Christi typically doesn’t receive a lot of venison only because of the location. The coastal areas are not in prime deer hunting zones.
“When we do get venison donated, it’s usually around 15 or 20 pounds at a time,” said Stewart. “And that does go out to our pantries.”
From a statewide organization, Jamie Olson, Director of Policy and Advocacy - Feeding Texas, talked about the importance of donations from sportsmen.
“We love having those deer meat donations during hunting season and especially around Thanksgiving,” Olson said. “It’s a great source of lean, healthy protein for the families that we serve.”
Since the hunting season overlaps with the holiday giving season, it’s a great way for hunters to help those in need while still enjoying the hunt.
The San Antonio Food Bank, which serves a 19-county region in South Central Texas including Karnes, is the state’s number one food bank for Hunters For The Hungry. Last year, hunters donated nearly 55,000 pounds of deer meat to the San Antonio food bank, and it was distributed to food pantries throughout the area during the holiday season.
Hunters can also donate to the program monetarily when purchasing a hunting license. Feeding Texas accepts both white-tailed and mule deer. Deer hunting season is a busy time for area food banks with donations. It’s a critical source of protein especially considering that meat protein is one of the most expensive items not only for families but also food banks.
Any donated meat donated by hunters must be properly processed. Area sportsmen can call the Food Bank of Corpus Christi for information on processing and donating wild game. Hunters can also go to the Feedingtexas.org website for information on donating and where to find participating meat processors.