Hurdles persist when hunting feral hogs

Feral hogs or wild pigs are a well-known problem in Texas. There are nearly 3 million hogs estimated to be in the state. They threaten agriculture, ecosystems and pose a health threat to humans and other animals.
A local hunter and entrepreneur, Charlie Lobner, came up with an idea – a somewhat novel approach to help lower the numbers of these animals.
“Talking about all the problems we’ve been seeing with hogs throughout the years gave us the idea to start an online hog hunting tournament,” said Lobner. “We started True Conservation a few months back as an idea to entice hunters to get out and shoot some hogs. “
This is a monthly tournament and, for a small entry fee, a hunter can enter every hog that they harvest. Photos must be submitted for verification. The hunter with the most verified hogs at the end of each month will win a prize.
“As of now we are up to 30 sportsmen competing in our tournament, and we’ve put down over 1,700 hogs,” said Lobner. “We should be around 2,000 by the end of the year.”
You can sign up by visiting the group’s website, trueballisticsllc.com.
There are several means of combating the wild pig population and hunting is just one tool in the bag of resources. Hog hunting is exciting and a way to put good food on the table but, there are several hurdles to overcome.
First is gaining access to land. It’s great if you are a landowner, or have access or a lease on private land, but not everyone who wants to hunt hogs has a place to do so.
Getting a farmer or rancher to allow hunting can be difficult. The Texas way of life is different than most other states. Properties are fenced in and in most cases, the owner’s home is far from any gate. An old-school approach might be to leave your contact info on the property owners gate and hope for a response.
Landowners with pig problems want the pigs eradicated, which brings up a few more hurdles. If you shoot a pig, or more, and you don’t plan on taking them for food, find out from the landowner what they want you to do with the carcasses. Most landowners will have an area, a dump, somewhere to take them.
Another issue is, don’t be selective. This has happened time and time again with deer overpopulation in other areas of the country. For instance, a hunter lets several does walk by and shoots a trophy buck after being granted permission to hunt on land that has crop damage from an overpopulation of deer. If the landowners need the animals eradicated, don’t trophy hunt.
Then there is the ethical issue of wasting meat that could be shared with those in need. The explosion of the pig population may be to a point that waste outweighs the consequences of not doing anything. Talk with anyone who has tried eating a large boar (male) hog, they are not very palatable.
If you plan on donating wild pig meat, there are some things to know. There is plenty of misinformation or lack of clarification on the issue of donating wild pig meat. There is a misunderstanding that food banks will not accept feral hog meat.
Ross Sinicropi, Food Resource Manager at Hunters for the Hungry, said there are ways to put the meat to good use.
“Feral hog isn’t accepted through the Hunters for the Hungry program, but that doesn’t mean food banks won’t take it.”
Hunters for the Hungry is a statewide organization that reimburses select meat processors for the cost of processing venison that is to be donated to food banks.
Sinicropi recommends contacting your local food bank and working with them. There are two food banks in this area, Coastal Bend Food Bank in Corpus Christi and Food Bank of the Golden Crescent in Victoria.
“By no means is feral hog meat not allowed to be donated to a food bank,” said Sinicropi. “It definitely sounds like there’s room to have some conversation about including wild pig to our program in the future.”
Right now, the cost of processing feral hogs would not be reimbursed by Hunters for the Hungry.