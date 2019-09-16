GOLIAD – Shaun Justice was again one of the only bright spots for Goliad in Week 2 of the high school football season.
Justice led the Tigers in rushing and receiving, and scored the team’s only touchdown in a 35-6 loss to nearby rival Refugio at Tiger Stadium.
Justice carried it 17 times for 104 yards for the Tigers in the loss.
The rest of the team combined for minus-10 yards as Goliad posted just 94 rushing yards total.
Goliad managed just 183 total yards and nine first downs on the night.
Cameron Morris went 4 for 5 for 63 yards and had the team’s only touchdown pass with a 67-yard strike to Justice midway through the third quarter.
Reese Ruhnke was 4 for 7 for 26 yards for the Tigers.
Justice caught three passes for 73 yards on the night to lead Goliad.
Refugio got all it needed to win in the first quarter when Ysidro Mascorro scored on a 1-yard run midway through the period.
The Bobcats stretched their lead to 14-0 late in the second quarter on an Austin Ochoa to Mike Firova 29-yard pass with 1:10 remaining before halftime.
Ochoa and Mascorro both added 1-yard TD runs for the Tigers during a 3 1/2 minute stretch in the first part of the third quarter to make it 28-0.
Justice then got the Tigers on the board 19 seconds after Mascorro’s TD to make it 28-6.
Four minutes later, Jordan Kelley caught a 14-yard TD from Ochoa to polish off the scoring for Refugio.
The Bobcats racked up 25 first downs and 464 yards of total offense on the night.
Ochoa went 20 for 29 for 286 yards for Refugio.
Firova caught eight of those completions for 110 yards.
The Tigers fell to 0-2 with the loss.
It’s the second 0-2 start under Tiger coach Bobby Nicholson. The Tigers last started 0-2 in 2016, when they lost to Shiner and Refugio the first two weeks before reeling nine wins over the next 10 games and advancing to the third round of the playoffs.
The Tigers are slated to face former district foe George West Friday night at Longhorn Stadium.
The Longhorns are 2-0 on the year after a 50-7 rout of Nixon-Smiley last week.
George West is led by senior quarterback Coltan Orr, who has thrown for 341 yards and five TDs and rushed for 231 yards and six TDs during the team’s first two games.
Devon Jackson and Hunter Freeman are the top receiving targets for the Horns. They both had 163 yards on the year with Jackson catching three TDs and Freeman hauling in the team’s other two.
The Horns are averaging 48 points per game this year, while allowing just 16.5.