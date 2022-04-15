The Refugio Bobcats used a six-run third inning and the arm of pitcher Jordan Kelley to propel themselves past the Three Rivers Bulldogs 10-4 in a District 31-2A baseball game on March 29 in Refugio.
Kelley struck out 16 and scattered four hits over six inings to improve his record to 3-1.
Kelley was also 1 for 4 with a double.
Benny Flores led the Bobcats’ 10-hit attack by going 3 for 3 with a home run and two RBI.
Antwaan Gross was 2 for 3 with an RBI and two stolen bases, Lukas went 2 for 4 with a triple, two RBI and a stolen base, and Parker Taylor was 1 for 3 with a double and two RBI.
The win improved Refugio to 5-3 overall and 4-1 in district play.
