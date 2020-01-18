SKIDMORE – The Goliad boys powerlifting team finished third at its first meet of the season Saturday, the Bobcat Classic hosted by Skidmore-Tynan at the DuBose Special Events Center.
Clayton Klekar and Xavier Perry helped lead the Tigers to the third-place finish by winning the championship in their weight class.
Klekar won the 242-pound championship, while Perry won the super heavyweight championship.
Klekar posted a 1,350-pound total to win his title. He put up 500 in the squat, pressed 305 and pulled 545 on the dead lift platform.
He claimed the title on the body-weight tiebreaker over Aransas Pass’ Richard Alvarado.
Perry posted a 1,425-pound total to win his title by 35 pounds over Aransas Pass’ Jody Martinez.
Perry put up 605 in the squat, pressed 315 and then pulled 505 in the dead lift.
Paul Rojas won a silver medal for the Tigers in the 275-pound class with a 1,260-pound total. He put up 485 in the squat, 315 on the bench press and pulled 460 in the dead lift.
Jacob Guerrero finished fourth for the Tigers in the super heavyweight class. He posted a total of 1,155 pounds on lifts of 500, 275 and 380.
Gene Ratliff was sixth at 165, Gage Barrera was seventh at 165, Walker Wimberly was seventh at super heavyweight, Jaydin Jones was 10th at 275, Kaden Collins was 11th at 220, Zarek Guerra was 11th at 242 and Trevor Bennett was 12th at 165.
The Tigers posted 21 total points to finish third. Mathis won the boys title with 35 points, while San Diego was second with 28 points.
On the girls side, Haley Hernandez was the top finisher for the Tigerettes, winning the silver medal at 132.
She tied for the No. 1 spot in the class with a 500-pound total, but took the silver on the body-weight tiebreaker.
She put up 195 in the squat, pressed 95 and pulled 210.
Ava Blevins and Emilee Whitehead both won bronze medals for the Tigerettes.
Blevins was third at 114 with a 570-pound total on lifts of 235, 125 and 210, while Whitehead was third at 181 with a 675-pound total on lifts of 260, 160 and 255.
Makynzi Guerra finished ninth at 165, while Rayne Williams was 15th at 181.
The Tigerettes finished seventh as a team with 11 points.
Mathis won the girls title with 36 points.