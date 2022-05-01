The Refugio Lady Cats made quick work of the Pettus Lady Eagles on April 1 with a 15-0, three-inning District 31-2A victory in Refugio.
The Lady Cats had 16 while two Refugio pitchers held Pettus to just two hits.
Seven Lady Cats had two hits each. Presleigh Barber, Ashanti Deleon, Melissa Deleon and Haleigh Trevino all had triples.
Trevino was 2 for 2 with two runs scored and two RBI. Ashanti Deleon went 2 for 2 with one runs scored and a pair of RBI.
Barber and Trevino hit back-to-back, two-out triples in the first inning . Makenzie Wills singled and scored later on a steal of home plate. Bianca Jimenez ended the scoring with an RBI single.
Ashanti Deleon, Melissa Deleon and Barber stole home, Lia Ramirez had an RBI single, and Trevino hit a two-run double to spark Refugio’s seven-run second inning.
The Lady Cats ended the game with five runs in the third.
Alijah Avery stole home and Ashanti Deleon hit a three-run inside-the-park homer to highlight the inning.
Kristal Rodriguez tossed all three innings and struck out four while allowing only two hits.
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•