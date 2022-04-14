The Falls City Lady Beavers rallied for six runs in the top of the seventh inning to defeat the Refugio Lady Cats 12-11 in a District 31-2A softball game played on March 29 in Refugio.
The Lady Cats scored three times in the bottom of the sixth inning to build an 11 6 lead before Falls City’s comeback.
Refugio scored four runs in the third to expand its lead to 7-3.
Hollie Eads had a two-run single with a line drive to center field. Brenna Sims later scored on Presleigh Barber’s fielder’s choice groundout and Eads crossed with the fourth run on a passed ball.
Eads was 3 for 4 with three runs scored, two stolen bases and one RBI. Barber went 2 for 5 with two RBI and a run scored.
Refugio pitcher Lia Ramirez surrendered 12 Falls City hits and struck out two.
Refugio 19, Woodsboro 2
The Refugio Lady Cats capitalized on 12 Woodsboro errors to take a 19-2 victory over the Lady Eagles in a District 31-2A contest on March 25 in Woodsboro called after three innings due to the mercy rule.
Refugio erupted for nine runs in the first inning and followed with two in the second and eight in the third.
Lia Ramirez was 2 for 2 with three RBI and two runs scored. Presleigh Barber went 2 for 3 with three RBI and two runs scored. Brenna Sims was 2 for 3 with two RBI and two runs scored.
Emily Flores struck out four over two innings to get the win on the mound.
Woodsboro scored in the bottom of the third inning on Hailey Allen’s and Alisha Rodriguez’s fielder’s choice groundouts.
