The Refugio Lady Cats needed only four innings to take care of the Yorktown Kitty Kats in a 15-0 District 31-2A win on March 22 in Refugio.
The Lady Cats scored in every inning. Refugio crossed the plate twice in the first inning and six times each in the second and third innings. The Lady Cats added one more run in the fourth to end the game due to the mercy rule.
Refugio’s Lia Ramirez allowed four hits while striking out three to get the win on the mound.
The Lady Cats recorded 11 hits. Brenna Sims led the way with three hits. Melissa Deleon and Chay Callis each had two hits.
Callis, Elisa Flores and Sara Henning each had two RBIs for Refugio.
Refugio 15, Kenedy 4
Brenna Sims had four hits to lead the Refugio Lady Cats to a 15-4 District 31-2A victory over the Kenedy Leopards on March 16 in Kenedy.
The Lady Cats were also led offensively by Chay Callis, who had three hits, and Hollie Eads, who had two hits and a pair of RBI. Melissa Deleon drove in three runs for Refugio.
Elisa Flores recorded the victory after striking out six.
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•