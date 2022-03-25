The Refugio Lady Cats opened District 31-2A softball action with a bang on March 8 with an 18-1 victory over the Pettus Eagles in Pettus.
Refugio scored two runs in the top of the first inning. After being blanked in the second inning, the Lady Cats erupted for 16 runs in the third.
The game was called after three innings due to the mercy rule.
Hollie Eads and Brenna Sims each had three hits for Refugio, while Makenzie Wills added two.
Melissa Deleon and Sims each had three RBI.
Elisa Flores pitched all three innings to get the win. Flores struck out four and scattered three hits.
Banquete 6, Refugio 3
The Banquete Lady Bulldogs held on to take a 6-3 win over the Refugio Lady Cats on March 5 on the final day of the Port Aransas Lady Marlin Tournament.
Banquete led 6-0 before the Lady Cats scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Melissa Deleon drove in two of the runs for Refugio and finished the game with three hits.
Elisa Flores took the loss on the mound. Flores struck out six over six innings of work and surrendered 12 hits.
Refugio 11,
Agua Dulce 2
The Refugio Lady Cats scored in every inning en route to an 11-2 victory over the Agua Dulce Lady Longhorns at the Port Aransas Lady Marlin Tournament on March 5.
The Lady Cats had 15 hits. Brenna led the way with three while Elisa Flores and Presleigh Barber each had two.
Sims had four RBI while Hollie Eads added two and Flores drove in one run.
Kristal Rodriguez struck out five and scattered five hits to record the win on the mound.
Charlotte 7, Refugio 2
The Charlotte Lady Trojans scored five runs in the bottom of the third inning to take a 7-2 win over the Refugio Lady Cats at the Port Aransas Lady Marlin Tournament on March 5.
The Lady Cats scored once in the top of the second to pull within 2-1, but couldn’t produce enough offense to overcome Charlotte’s big inning.
Hollie Eads had an RBI for Refugio.
Lia Ramirez tossed 3 1/2 innings and took the loss for the Lady Cats.
Refugio 13, Ben Bolt 0
Refugio pitchers held The Ben Bolt Badgers to two hits as the Lady Cats rolled to a 13-0 win on March 4 at the Port Aransas Lady Marlin Tournament.
Melissa Deleon, Presliegh Barber and Chay Callis led Refugio with three hits each. Barber, Callis and Hollie Eads each had four RBI.
Refugio 4, Taft 3
The Refugio Lady Cats maximized their four hits in a 4-3 win over the Taft Lady Greyhounds on March 3 at the Port Aransas Lady Marlin Tournament.
Elisa Flores was the winning pitcher after striking out eight and holding the Lady Greyhounds to six hits.
Refugio 14,
Skidmore-Tynan 8
The Refugio Lady Cats outslugged the Skidmore-Tynan Lady Bulldogs in a 14-8 victory on March 3 in the opener of the Port Aransas Lady Marlin Tournament.
Chay Callis had three hits and Makenzie Wills added two for the Lady Cats.
Brenna Sims drove in three runs for Refugio, which had 12 hits in the game.
Lia Ramirez tossed three innings to get the win.
