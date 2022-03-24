The Woodsboro Lady Eagles collected a season-high 22 hits, but fell 18-17 to the Port Aransas Lady Marlins in their District 31-2A opener on March 8 in Woodsboro.
The Lady Eagles (5-5, 0-1) scored in every inning but the sixth and overcame an early 8-1 deficit to tie the game at 16-all with three runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Tonya Rodriguez had four hits and Katrina Lopez drove in six runs for Woodsboro. The Lady Eagles’ Hailey Allen had three RBI.
Woodsboro 16
Three Rivers 2
The Woodsboro Lady Eagles scored seven runs in the first inning and never looked back in a 16-2 non-district win over the Three Rivers Lady Bulldogs on March 4 in Woodsboro.
Hailey Allen went 3-for-4 with a triple, Christyana Tully was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI, Kira Meacham went 2-for-3 with a triple and four RBI, and Jazlynn Garza was 1-for-2 with two RBI.
Katrina Lopez got the win on the mound for the Lady Eagles.
