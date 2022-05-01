Nine errors and nine bases on balls allowed cost the Woodsboro Lady Eagles in their 8-6 District 31-2A softball loss on April 5 to the Yorktown Kitty Kats in Woodsboro.
Yorktown managed only four hits off Lady Eagle pitcher Katrina Lopez but was able to overcome a 4-2 deficit to take the victory.
After the Kitty Kats scored twice in the top of the first inning, Woodsboro crossed the plate twice in the bottom of the frame.
Christyana Tully led off with a walk and Lopez followed with a double to send Tully to third base.
Tonya Rodriguez delivered a two-run single to right field to tie the game at 2-2.
The Lady Eagles put together a two-out rally for two runs in the second.
Lopez reached on an error and advanced to second base after Rodriguez drew a walk. Hailey Allen then hit a line-drive double to score Lopez and Rodriguez.
Yorktown capitalized on six Lady Eagle errors in the third inning to score five runs and take a 7-4 lead.
Woodsboro trimmed the deficit to 7-6 in the fourth on Rodriguez’s two-run double.
Allen was 3 for 4 with two RBI and a pair of doubles. Rodriguez went 2 for 3 with four RBI and one run scored, while Lopez was 2 for 4 with three runs scored.
Lopez struck out four and threw 129 pitches.
Woodsboro 20,
Port Aransas 6
The Woodsboro Lady Eagles erupted for 11 runs in the fourth inning and had 16 hits in a 20-6 rout of the Port Aransas Lady Marlins in a District 31-2A contest on April 1 in Port Aransas.
Tonya Rodriguez was 4 for 5 with four runs scored and three RBI.
Le’May Thompson went 4 for 4 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBI.
Hailey Allen was 3 for 4 with a homer, triple, three runs scored and five RBI.
The Lady Eagles wasted little time getting on the board as they scored six runs in the first inning.
The inning was highlighted by Rodriguez’s RBI single and Allen’s two-run inside-the-park home run.
Thompson had an RBI single in Woodsboro’s two-run second inning.
After Port Aransas pulled within 8-6, the Lady Eagles put the game away by batting around in the fourth.
Allen had a two-run triple, Remington Bolcik followed with an RBI triple, Katrina Lopez added a run-scoring double, Rodriguez had a two-run single, and Thompson ended the scoring with an RBI double. Lopez allowed just two hits and struck out seven to get the win on the mound.
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•