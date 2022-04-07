The Kenedy Leopards broke open a close game with an 11-run fifth inning to take a 24-12 District 31-2A win over the Woodsboro Lady Eagles on March 22 in Woodsboro.
The Lady Eagles crossed the plate nine times in the bottom of the fourth inning to pull within 13-12 before Kenedy’s 11-run outburst in the fifth.
Woodsboro had 10 hits in the game. Hailey Allen led the way with two hits. The Lady Eagles’ Katrina Lopez had five RBI.
Lopez got the loss on the mound after going 2 2/3 innings and striking out three.
Woodsboro 23,
Runge 8
The Woodsboro Lady Eagles scored in every inning in taking a 23-8 District 31-2A victory over the Runge Lady Jackets on March 18 in Runge.
The Lady Eagles scored six runs each in the second and fifth innings, and had a seven-run outburst in the fourth. The game was called after five innings due to the mercy rule.
Woodsboro’s Hailey Allen had three hits and teammates Tonya Rodriguez and Katrina Lopez added two each.
Allen had four RBI and Rodriguez drove in three runs. Kira Meacham added two RBI.
Lopez pitched all five innings and struck out eight while scattering four hits
