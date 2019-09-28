GOLIAD – The Tiger football team was within striking distance of getting its first win of the year deep into the fourth quarter Friday night, but a late score by the visitors dropped Goliad to 0-4 on the season.
Goliad made it 19-13 late in the fourth quarter at Tiger Stadium, but Rockport-Fulton busted a big play on its next possession on it way to a 27-13 win over the Tigers.
“Our kids are playing hard for four quarters and never giving up,” said Tiger coach Bobby Nicholson. “We could make excuses as to why we aren’t winning ballgames but we will not.
“Bottom line is that we will continue to work hard and stay close as a family and hopefully winning will start happening.”
After trailing 19-7 at halftime, the Tigers made it a one-possession game late in the fourth when Cam Morris punched it in from a yard out to make it 19-13 with 3:01 left.
Rockport popped a big play in the run game on the second play of its next possession, though, scoring on a 50-yard TD run that pushed its lead to 27-13.
The Tigers were forced to punt on the next possession after three incompletions and the Pirates salted away the remainder of the game clock to seal the win.
Rockport (2-2) built a 13-7 lead in the opening quarter, scoring on TD runs of 8 and 52 yards.
Sandwiched between those was a 5-yard rushing score by Shaun Justice that tied the game at 7-7.
Rockport extended its lead late in the first half, scoring with less than a minute left in the second quarter on a 33-yard rushing TD that made it 19-7.
It was Goliad’s fourth straight loss, but it came to another squad who figures to be in the hunt for a district title by season’s end.
The combined record of Goliad’s four opponents thus far is 12-3, which includes undefeated marks for Refugio and George West.
“The types of opponents that we are playing will all battle for district championships in their respective districts, and a few will be battling for the state championship,” Nicholson said.
“... Winning has come easy the last few years and this team is learning every week that winning ballgames at this level with the opponents we are playing is a very tough task,” he continued. “We will be fine as long as we ignore the negative components from the outside community and they stay outside never bringing them into our locker room.”
Morris finished the game 7 of 19 for 31 yards. He rushed 14 times for 8 yards.
Justice led the offense with 61 yards on seven carries. He also caught four passes for 16 yards.
Grant Garnett led the Tiger defense with 11 tackles, while Justice recorded 10 takedowns. Wesley Bohl and Mason Martinez both had nine tackles, including a combined three tackles for loss.