Making bigger fish ... even in your own pond

Nearly everyone, at one time or another, has fished in a farm or ranch pond. From a small private lake down to an acre or two sized pond, you’re going to catch something. Bluegill, sunfish, catfish, bass and even crappie can be a prized catch for many young anglers as well as adults.
A properly managed pond is important to maintaining a healthy fish population. Have you ever fished a pond and the largest bass landed was only 12 inches long and the bluegill were all five inches or less? Well, there is a reason for that. That pond was not properly managed.
The first priority to managing a pond is to decide what end goal you are trying to achieve. A trophy largemouth bass pond, an opportunistic fish catching pond, a trophy bluegill pond or perhaps just a catfish pond are the main sought after types of pond fisheries in South Texas.
Each of these types of ponds will require a different strategy to achieve a healthy population of fish. Texas Inland Fisheries Tyler District Supervisor Jake Norman said that most people want to catch big largemouth bass.
“One of the biggest things to consider is keeping the bass population at an appropriate level, this is key to reaching that goal,” Norman said. “That basically means, making sure you remove an adequate number of fish every year.”
This is in reference to an established pond with an existing fish population. Any given pond can only support a limited number of predator fish and a limited number of bait fish or food for those larger fish. When a pond gets overrun with bass, you end up with a pond full of smaller and thinner bass.
This is similar to other types of game management. For instance, if a deer herd gets too large, they’ll eat all the available food and they end up being smaller deer. Fish are the same way. If there are too many, their growth will be stunted.
“In general, a good rule of thumb for an established bass population, is to remove 25 pounds of fish per acre, per year,” said Norman
Assuming a 12 inch bass weighs roughly one pound, you would remove 25 of those per acre each year. That’s just a starting point for a healthier bass population. Some private trophy bass ponds that are intensively managed will remove every bass caught under a certain size that can range from three to five pounds.
When managed properly, the catch rate on bass goes down, but the quality is much higher. Removing smaller bass is also important to having a healthier forage fish population. Bluegills and sunfish also get larger with fewer predators.
“A ten inch bass can swallow a five inch bluegill,” said Norman. “Also, In a poorly managed pond, a 12 inch bass may be up to eight years old and is never going to get any bigger.”
Sunfish and bluegill are the main food source for bass, and they provide a healthy balance to any pond. Adding species such as crawfish and fathead minnows are a good option, especially in newer ponds. Another species to consider, which is a good food source for predator fish and great at controlling vegetation is tilapia. They do require special permits.
Most ponds will also have catfish. They don’t compete with larger predator fish such as bass. The one thing to be aware of is that catfish will not reproduce in small ponds. Once you catch them, they’ll need to be restocked.
“If someone has a small pond, less than one acre, I recommend stocking just catfish as a put, grow and take fish,” said Norman.
In a smaller pond of less than an acre, feeders can be installed to provide adequate food for the catfish.
“If someone wants to try other species, that’s fine,” said Norman. “From my experience in ponds an acre or less, it’s difficult to support a healthy population of bass and bluegill.”
Other issues to maintaining a healthy pond are too little vegetation or too much vegetation. Too little vegetation and the forage fish, young fry and fingerlings won’t have a place to hide from predators. Too much vegetation can grow out of control and choke off an entire pond.
Herbicides or grass carp can be used to help control vegetation. Another method to control it is to physically remove vegetation on an annual basis. Installing an aerator is a great way to keep weeds down and add oxygen to the water.
When asked about how fish can be naturally introduced into a pond, Norman had an interesting answer.
“One way this can happen is from flooding events,” he said. “It doesn’t take much for small fish and fingerlings to get carried around through flooding events; it’s a lot further than people realize.”
Norman explained to some extent, but not nearly as common, adult fish can be carried by birds from a nearby water source and dropped into another. The popular belief that fish eggs are transported on birds feet is mostly a theory that has not been documented. “Those fish eggs are probably not going to be viable,” said Norman.