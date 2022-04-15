The Port Aransas Marlins needed only six hits to take a 12-6 District 31-2A baseball win over the Woodsboro Eagles on March 25 in Port Aransas.
The Marlins took advantage of six bases on balls and five Woodsboro errors.
The Eagles scored solo runs in the second, third and sixth innings.
Wesley Jochetz started the second inning with a single up the middle. Two outs later, after Jochetz stole second base, Cole Thompson’s single scored Jochetz to tie the game at 1-1.
After the Marlins scored five times in the bottom of the second, Woodsboro’s Colton Wiginton executed a steal of home to pull the Eagles within 6-2.
Woodsboro’s other run came in the sixth when Eddie Kimmel scored on a fielder’s choice groundout by Thompson.
Tagg Silvas lasted just two innings on the mound for the Eagles. Silvas gave up four hits and six earned runs while striking out four. TK Morgan pitched the final four innings and surrendered three earned runs and two hits while striking out six.
