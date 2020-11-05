GOLIAD – When the game mattered the most – the fourth quarter – the Mathis Pirates came up with every stop they needed to beat the Goliad Tigers last week.
The Pirates held on all three of Goliad’s fourth-quarter possessions to help them escape Tiger Field with a one-point victory, 30-29.
The Tigers have now lost twice by a single point and have lost four times by seven points or fewer in their seven games this year.
They are 0-7 on the season with matchups against Palacios and Industrial left on the schedule.
The first three quarters against Mathis were a back-and-forth affair before the scoreless fourth.
Goliad led on two different occasions, including once midway through the third quarter when Cutler Zamzow scored for his second touchdown of the night.
Zamzow raced in from 18 yards out with 6:04 left in the quarter and the Tigers then added the two-point conversion to go in front 29-23.
Mathis took the lead back 3 1/2 minutes later, capping an eight-play drive with a 3-yard touchdown run and then a PAT kick that gave them the one-point advantage.
The Pirate defense then stiffened to help secure the win.
Goliad went three-and-out on each of its next two possessions, netting minus-14 yards on those six plays.
On the Tigers’ next possession, they turned it over on downs near midfield when Reese Ruhnke’s pass to John Savoy fell incomplete on fourth-and-7 at the Tigers’ 47.
Mathis ran out the clock after that.
The first quarter of the contest featured 29 points between the two teams with Goliad scoring on a 1-yard TD run by Peyton Luco and then a 72-yard TD by Zamzow.
Mathis scored the only points of the second quarter and led 23-14 at halftime.
The Tigers scored twice in a two-minute stretch in the third quarter with Zamzow’s 18-yarder coming just after a Jesse Martinez 7-yard TD run.
Zamzow finished as Goliad’s leading rusher with 141 yards on 10 carries.
The rest of the team combined for minus-3 rushing yards.
Ruhnke and Luco both saw time under center, combining to 14 of 24 for 162 yards.
Savoy was the leading receiver with 131 yards on seven catches. Zamzow also caught one pass for 20 yards.
Goliad will travel to the City by the Sea to face the Palacios Sharks Friday. Kickoff is slated for 7:30.