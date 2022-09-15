Memories won’t let me give up on college football

I had almost made the decision of turning my back on college football for good. The whole NIL (name, image and likeness) deal had really turned me off on the game.
In case you know absolutely nil about the NIL, the Supreme Court in June 2021 ruled that the NCAA could not limit student-athletes “education-related” payments. The NCAA then allowed each state to pass its own law regarding NILs.
In short, college athletes can now sign endorsement deals. Texas running back Bijan Robinson has as many as six NIL contracts, including one with Lamborghini Austin. Apparently a free college education and exposure in one of college football’s storied programs wasn’t enough.
Anyway, I was planning on spending my Saturday afternoons this fall launching golf balls into bunkers and water hazards at Victoria’s Riverside Golf Course. That was until my son coerced me into shelling out almost $500 for a pair of tickets to the Sept. 10 matchup in Austin between Texas and the No. 1-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide.
Texas Longhorns football has been a rite of passage for men in my family for three generations, even though none of us ever attended classes on the Forty Acres.
My father was a college football junkie. In 1956, five years before my arrival, he watched his first UT game at Memorial Stadium. The Longhorns lost 7-6 to the West Virginia Mountaineers and wound up finishing the season with a 1-9 record.
Despite Texas’ heart-breaking loss, my dad was, pun intended, hooked on Longhorns football. One of his highlights was the 1966 game in Austin against Southern California. Texas lost 10-6, but my father was able to sit a few rows behind one of the Trojans’ biggest fans, John Wayne.
By the late 1960s, I was of age to keep up with my dad on his Saturday journeys to Austin. I would sleep in the backseat of the blue Chevy until I was awakened by the stench of oil as we approached Luling.
The routine was always the same after arriving in Austin three or fours before kickoff. Dad would park the car near the Texas State Capitol. Then we would walk down Guadalupe Street, stop at the University Co-op and then march another mile or so to Rooster Andrews Sporting Goods.
As kickoff approached the 1968 game against SMU, we were making our way back to the car to dump all the merchandise my dad had purchased during our pilgrimage down Guadalupe Street. In those days, the capitol building was never locked during the daytime. Visitors could come and go to wander the hallways as they pleased. We would always walk through the capitol en route back to the car.
On this day, I had needed to go to the bathroom since about a half mile back on Guadalupe. My dad, who never missed a kickoff, urged me to hold it until we got to the stadium. That wasn’t going to happen.
I talked Dad into letting me relieve my screaming bladder at the first men’s room we’d come across in the capitol. If you have ever visited the vast building, you know it is a maze of hallways that would make even the hungriest lab rat dizzy. No men’s room was to be found.
Finally, Dad came up with a solution. He simply pointed to an elevator.
Ozzy Ozbourne urinated his way into Lone Star State infamy at the Alamo. For me, it was in the North Wing elevator of the Texas State Capitol.
We had almost made it to the exit of the capitol when we heard a booming voice echo down the hallowed hallway from behind us.
“Hey! Where do y’all think y’all are going?”
We slowly turned around to see a State Capitol security guard glaring at us with arms folded. Dad knew for sure we had just earned ourselves an all-expenses-paid trip to the Travis County Jail.
The man slowly walked toward us before stopping and pointing at the No. 25 Chris Gilbert jersey I was wearing.
“Hey, Chris,” he said with a chuckle. “The stadium is the other way.”
We quickly turned around and speed-walked our way to the capitol parking lot.
Dad and I hardly ever missed a UT home game during the 1970s. The most exciting contest was in 1970, when Texas hosted UCLA. Cotton Speyrer caught a 45-yard touchdown pass from Eddie Phillips with 12 seconds left to give the ’Horns a 20-17 win.
Dad and I were about 20 rows up on wooden bleachers directly behind the south end zone. The ecstatic fans’ jumping on the bleachers catapulted my 90-pound body into the air at least two feet. It was all I could to keep from falling through the bleachers and landing 30 feet later on the ground.
On Sept. 22, 1979, I went without dad for the first time when I took my wife-to-be on a date to the Iowa State game.
Later that same season, she and I returned for the Baylor contest. During halftime, fans could go on the field to take a photo beside UT’s massive steer mascot, Bevo. As we were posing for the photo, Bevo tapped my future bride with the tip of his right horn hard enough for her to emit a scream that drew the attention of all 70,000 people in attendance.
The photo was never taken, and that was the last season fans were allowed on the field anywhere near Bevo.
On Dec. 31, 1985, I took her with me to the Bluebonnet Bowl between Texas and Air Force. I received two sideline passes, so she and I spent the game on the field as I photographed the Longhorns’ 24-16 loss at Rice Stadium.
Near the end of the game, I glanced to my left and saw her engaging in conversation with a very recognizable figure in street clothes. Once the chat ended, she scurried back to my side like she was being chased by a rattlesnake.
“That creep over there just asked me to go to a New Year’s Eve party with him after the game,” she said.
The “creep” was Earl Campbell, who was playing for the New Orleans Saints at the time and was on the Longhorns’ sideline with several members of his entourage.
Sadly, after being the target of Bevo and the Longhorns’ most-beloved player, the Mrs. has not been interested in attending too many UT games since.
The final Texas football game I attended with my father was on Oct. 6, 2012. The opponent, just like in his first trip to Memorial Stadium, was West Virginia. Dad, age 83 at the time, labored with his breathing as we walked our familiar path toward the stadium. I knew it would be his last game. I’m sure he did, too.
Like 56 years earlier, Dad watched his Longhorns fall to the Mountaineers.
The real proof of my family’s passion for college football came on Sept. 29, 2018. I talked my son into making a 12-hour drive to Manhattan, Kansas, to watch the Longhorns plod their way to a 19-14 win over a much-inferior Kansas State team.
Even Dad, who passed away suddenly just six days later, thought we were crazy.
NILs or no NILs, it’s those unforgettable moments through the past half century of my life that have beckoned me back to Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium on Sept. 10.
