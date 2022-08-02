Mixed emotions

Like most world-class athletes, Ashtin Zamzow-Mahler is her own worst critic.
The former Goliad High School and University of Texas track and field standout overcame a slipped disc in her neck and minimal time to prepare her body for the rigors of the heptathlon at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, on July 17 and 18.
Still, Zamzow-Mahler finished 11th in the seven-event competition and second among U.S. athletes.
“I was very disappointed with my performance,” Zamzow-Mahler said. “But, you know, given the circumstances of me being notified three weeks before the competition, it didn’t really give me much time to prepare.”
On July 17, Zamzow-Mahler finished 10th in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 13.47 seconds. Later in the morning session, she placed eighth in the high jump by clearing 1.77 meters (5.81 feet) and 11th in the shot put with a mark of 12.99 meters (42.62 feet).
Zamzow-Mahler completed the first day by finishing 14th in the 200 dash in 25.15. She was 14th out of the 15 competitors at the end of the day.
After placing 12th in the long jump with a leap of 5.69 meters (18.67 feet), Zamzow-Mahler moved up to 11th in the standings with a fourth-place finish in the javelin with a mark of 48.41 meters (158.83 feet).
Zamzow-Mahler concluded the competition by finishing 12th in the 800 run in 2:22.28. She went into the meet with a goal of 6,500 points or better and finished with 5,974.
“I couldn’t get the running and sprinting training I needed to actually be in great shape for the 200 and 800,” Zamzow-Mahler said. “It was all around just below-par performances, which is disappointing because the year had been so good.”
Zamzow-Mahler sustained a slipped disc in her neck the day before the meet. She had injured her neck during a meet in Spain last month.
“It was kind of like one stressful thing after another, but I had a lot of great work on it by my physiotherapist who flew in to work with me the whole meet,” Zamzow-Mahler said. “She fixed it just enough so I could compete the next two days. It didn’t bother me the two days. It was just a train wreck the day before the meet.”
Zamzow-Mahler, who finished second in the USATF Combined Events Championships in May, said the two days were more grueling than she expected.
“They were the longest days I’ve ever competed in,” Zamzow-Mahler said. “You’re up at 6 a.m. and then you run at 7 p.m. You have to get your body ready for that without overtraining. It’s a balance.”
Zamzow-Mahler said she felt ready mentally for the challenge.
“I was having great practices and I was focused and dialed in,” Zamzow-Mahler said. “It was just the running I couldn’t get enough of. You have to taper off before the meet. You can’t be running up until the meet. You have to rest and recover and get your body ready for those hard two days.”
Getting a chance to compete against the top female multi-event athletes in the world was a learning experience, according to Zamzow-Mahler.
“I got to compete against my idols,” she said. “Just being around them and realizing I can be one of them was really inspiring and motivating. I just wish I would have represented the U.S. better than what I did.”
Harsh self-criticism is something Zamzow-Mahler knows she needs to manage.
“I need to step out and see the big picture more,” Zamzow-Mahler said. “I do that every now and then. I’ll say, ‘OK, that was pretty cool.’ And then I’m back to trying to figure out how I can get better.
“It can be a great thing, and it can be a bad thing. I just try to harness that motivation, good energy and inspiration.”
Zamzow-Mahler’s parents, Stacy and Kalleen Zamzow, were standout track and field athletes at Texas A&M.
“I think she gets that from both of us because we are both so competitive,” Stacy Zamzow said of his daughter’s tendency to engage in negative self-evaluation of her athletic achievements. “But there are eight billion people on this planet and she is the 11th-best female athlete on it.”
Zamzow-Mahler said she was anxious to begin preparations for the 2023 World Athletics Championships to be held in Hungary.
“I know what the people who beat me scored is something I can do,” Zamzow-Mahler said. “That excites me and gets me motivated for next year. I’m already kind of prepping for that.”
Zamzow-Mahler may compete next in two months at a meet in France.
“It just depends on my health and how I am feeling in the next few days and if I want to get back into training in this Texas heat,” she said.
Zamzow-Mahler wanted to thank all her supporters back home.
“I definitely want to give a huge thank you and shout out to everyone from Goliad, Three Rivers and the surrounding communities that have supported me from way back when I was little and in high school,” Zamzow-Mahler said. “My family has supported me from Day 1. When I didn’t believe in myself, they believed in me. That support kept me growing and getting better every year. I can’t thank them enough for all their encouragement and support.”
