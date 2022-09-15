Former Goliad standout Julia Morris had 14 digs and one service ace to help the Victoria College Pirates take a 19-25, 25-22, 25-27, 25-19, 15-12 win over Dallas College North Lake on Aug. 20.
On Aug. 19, Morris tallied 10 digs and one ace in a 27-25, 16-25, 18-25, 25-17, 15-9 victory over Dallas College Richland.
Morris had seven digs and three aces in a 25-19, 20-25, 25-16, 25-15 win over Dallas College North Lake on Aug. 19.
In a 25-17, 25-23, 25-21 loss to Dallas College Richland on Aug. 20, Morris had 12 digs.
Morris has seen action in all four matches for Victoria College (3-1). She is averaging 2.53 digs per set and 0.47 aces per set. Victoria College competed in the Ranger College Classic on Aug. 26-27.
