ODEM – The Goliad Tigerettes rolled to yet another District 29-3A victory on Oct. 6, romping past the Odem Owls in three sets.
The Tigerettes, who were ranked eighth in 3A in last week’s Texas Girls Coaches Association state poll, improved to 18-3 overall and 8-0 in district play with the victory.
Goliad won each of the first two sets by matching 25-8 counts, then won the third set 25-19.
The 19 points allowed by the Tigerettes in the third set was the most in any set in district play this year.
Brook Jackson recorded a team-best 15 kills to lead the Tigerette offense.
Kyla Hill was just one back of her with 14 kills.
Abby Yanta and Karleigh Hill both recorded three kills, while Mollee Henicke added two kills.
Henicke led the team in assists with 36.
Julia Morris delivered five aces on the service line, while Addison Zamzow had three and Karli Buenger added two.
Morris and Buenger tied for the team lead in digs with 10 apiece. Zamzow had seven digs, while Yanta recorded five.
Henicke, Yanta and Karleigh Hill each had two blocks for the Tigerettes.
Goliad 3, George West 0
The Tigerettes also rolled past George West on Oct. 2 in three sets.
Goliad opened with a 25-8 win in the first set, then took a 25-10 win the second set. The Tigerettes closed out the match with a 25-2 win in the third set.
Henicke paced the offense with eight kills to go with 18 assists, three digs and a block.
Kyla Hill had seven kills and Jackson had six kills. Kaysa Wunsch contributed three kills.
Morris rang up five aces, while Buenger served up four for the Tigerettes.
Buenger had a team-high seven digs. Morris registered six.
Karleigh Hill led the team in blocks with three.
