There is no secret to Javier Ontiveros’ powerlifting success.
“He works his tail off,” Refugio powerlifting coach Drew Cox said of the senior. “It means a lot to him. He works as hard or harder than any kid I’ve ever had.”
Ontiveros finished second in the 132-pound weight class at the Texas High School Powerlifting Association Region 5 Division 4 Championships on March 11 in Bishop to qualify for the state meet for a second straight year.
Ontiveros’ personal-best deadlift of 410 pounds on his final attempt secured him a return trip to Abilene for the THSPA State Championships on March 25-26.
“Last year, I went to state just to have fun and just do as much as I could ,” Ontiveros said. “This year, I’m more experienced and more ready to go.”
Ontiveros entered the regional meet ranked third in his weight class.
“I thought Javy had pretty much maxed out going into the regional meet,” Cox said. “I knew he could get a little bit more in the squat. He came into the meet 35 pounds behind the second-ranked lifter. I was a little worried that there wasn’t 35 pounds out there for him to get.”
Ontiveros put Cox’s worries to rest early by recording a personal-best 365 pounds in the squat. The lift was 25 pounds better than his previous best.
“I think he may have had a little more in him,” Cox said. “I think maybe he has a 375 squat in him.”
Ontiveros then matched his personal-best in the bench press with a lift of 215. He went into the final lift, the deadlift, trailing Kenedy’s Morris Brown by 10 pounds for the final state-qualifying berth.
“It came down to the deadlift,” Cox said. “The Kenedy coach before the last lift bumped his kid’s weight up to 400, so I had to bump up Javy to 410.”
Brown failed to lift 400 and Ontiveros followed with his 410 lift to clinch the state berth and finish with a personal-record 990 total.
“Throughout the whole meet, I was going through a range of emotions,” Ontiveros said. “I just kept telling myself I had to get 410. This isn’t for state. This is for me, so I can prove to myself that I can get it.”
Ontiveros wound up just 10 pounds behind winner Jacob Espericueta of La Villa. Cox feels Ontiveros can reach the 1,000-pound mark at the state meet and wind up on the medal stand.
“I think he’s ranked around fourth or fifth going into the meet,” Cox said. “You never know what’s going to happen at the state powerlifting meet. He went to state last year, so the newness has been knocked off. He’s a senior and he’s been through a lot of powerlifting. He’s ready to go compete the best he can. I know he’ll give everything he’s got.”
“My mindset for this meet is just to get a personal-record and do as much as I can,” said Ontiveros, who was seventh at last year’s state meet. “Hopefully, I will get in the top three.”
