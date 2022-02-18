The Feb. 3 UIL Reclassification and Realignment played out about the way Goliad football coach Kevin Salazar had expected.
Goliad’s football district remained largely intact. The Tigers will once again face Aransas Pass, Edna, Industrial, and Palacios. The lone newcomer, Corpus Christi London, will replace Orange Grove.
“We expected to stay within the same district,” Salazar said. “It’s going to be a competitive district once again for us.”
Goliad will again be located in the center of District 15, Division I geographically, meaning less travel to district games.
“It makes it easier for us that everybody is just an hour or an hour-and-half away,” Salazar said. “Being centrally located is nice and just convenient to get to places.”
Goliad will compete in District 29-3A in volleyball and basketball against Aransas Pass, George West, Mathis, Odem and Taft.
