GOLIAD – Homecoming night at Tiger Field featured nearly 120 plays and almost 1,100 yards of total offense, but, unfortunately for the hosts, it also featured a higher number under visitors on the scoreboard than under Tigers.
Orange Grove rallied out of a 13-point second-half deficit behind its vaunted passing attack to hand the Tigers their fifth straight loss, 50-26.
Goliad was 13 points better than Orange Grove in the first half, but the Bulldogs were 37 points better in the second half.
The first half went exactly to plan, according to first-year Tiger coach Kevin Salazar.
“We came out in the first half and we executed the way we wanted to,” he said. “... Offensively, we moved the ball up and down the field on them and were able to get some scores and limit their possessions. That was big.
“In the first half, the plan worked how we wanted it to work.”
That was not the case in the second half, however.
Orange Grove quarterback Cutter Stewart, who sat out much of the first half with a knee injury he sustained in the team’s loss the previous week, returned to helm the Bulldog offense.
On the first play of the second half, he rifled a 65-yard touchdown pass.
“The first play right out of the gate, they threw a 65-yard touchdown pass,” Salazar said. “The momentum just kind of switched over to their side.”
It was the first of six Bulldog touchdowns – runs of 6, 4 and 9 yards, and passes of 65, 49 and 14 yards – in the second half that helped them turn a 20-7 halftime deficit into a 24-point win.
Goliad didn’t help its own cause, Salazar said, struggling to finish drives like it did in the first half.
“Then, offensively, we had some possessions we didn’t capitalize on and finish,” the coach said. “... We had some penalties and turnovers in the second half that we didn’t have in the first half.
“That gave them a few more opportunities in the second half.”
Goliad racked up a season-best 505 yards in the losing effort, a total that included 432 rushing yards.
Four different Tigers scored touchdowns on the night, including Gage Barrera, who scored the team’s last TD in the third quarter.
That 58-yard jaunt gave Goliad a 26-13 advantage.
Orange Grove, which totaled 532 yards on the night, rattled off 37 unanswered points after that.
Barrera finished the game with 173 rushing yards on 23 carries.
John Savoy carried it nine times for 97 yards, while Jesse Martinez had 62 yards on eight carries. Cutler Zamzow racked up 24 yards on four totes.
All three of them had rushing touchdowns in the first half with Savoy scoring in the first quarter on a 26-yard run, and Martinez finding pay dirt on a 2-yard run and Zamzow scoring on a 4-yard run in the second quarter.
Peyton Luco added the other 39 yards for Goliad on six carries. He also threw for 73 yards on 6-of-15 passing in his second straight start under center.
Joseph Council was the team’s leading receiver with 44 yards on three catches.
Salazar said he is “not at all” worried about his team’s confidence level despite the five straight losses.
“The kids have been great,” he said. “They have been relentless. They give great effort. They come to work every single day with a positive attitude.
“They’ve got their heads held high.”
The Tigers, despite their winless mark, will be the favorites this week when they travel to Aransas Pass to face the Panthers.
Kickoff for that game is set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday at AP’s Bo Bonorden Memorial Stadium.
