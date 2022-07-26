Wearing the United States flag on his shooting vest means the world to Matthew Kutz.
Kutz, a 2021 Goliad High School graduate, was selected to the 2022 USA Shooting National Junior Trap team in March. The accomplishment came after falling short of qualifying for the team three times last year.
“I had always dreamed about what it would be like to compete for something more than myself,” Kutz said from Hillsdale, Michigan, on July 13 while preparing to compete there in the USA Shooting National Shotgun Championships on July 20-24. “The fact that I compete for my country is just surreal. There’s no better feeling.”
Kutz began shooting competitively as a fourth-grader with the local 4-H program. In 2019, he discovered USA Shooting and Olympic trap.
“I tried it out and I liked it,” Kutz said. “At the time, I didn’t really know too much about it. I just did it. I knew that it was in the Olympics. That’s all I really knew about it.”
By 2020, Kutz developed into one of the top junior Olympic trap shooters in the country. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were no 2020 USA Shooting teams selected.
“I had a very successful year in 2020,” Kutz said. “It was disappointing that they didn’t pick any teams because I would have made it.”
In April 2021, Kutz signed to compete for the Schreiner University shotgun team. Despite winning the silver medal at the 2021 Junior Olympics, Kutz fell just shy of qualifying for the USA junior national team in three tries.
“That was pretty difficult for me,” Kutz said. “It was a big learning experience for me. I had to overcome adversity, but that’s how life works. I wasn’t going to give up that easily.”
In January, Kutz began 2022 strong by winning the silver medal at a USA junior national selection match in Tucson. In part two of the qualifying process, Kutz took second again at a match in Kerrville.
Kutz’s combined performances in Tucson and Kerrville were enough to have him selected to the USA squad.
“It meant more to me than I ever thought it would,” Kutz said of making the junior national team. “I guess that’s because of all the adversity I went through. It was especially fun that I was able to do it at the first place I ever shot Olympic trap and where I go to school. Having friends and family watching me meant more to me than I could ever imagine.”
In May, Kutz helped the USA trap team win gold at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany.
Last month, Kutz won the gold medal at the RC Cup & CANAM Cup Championship in Dalmatia, Pennsylvania, by hitting 180 of 200 targets and a personal-best 46 of 50 in the single-barrel finals.
On July 3-5 in the 2022 United States Grand Prix at the same shooting complex, Kutz won the silver medal with 110 of 125 targets and 41 of 50 in the single-barrel finals. He missed the gold medal by one target.
“There was a lot of competition up there,” Kutz said. “There were multiple Olympians from the Army marksmanship unit at Fort Benning competing.”
In September, Kutz will travel to Croatia for the ISSF World Championships.
Kutz’s ultimate goal is to make the USA Olympic team and compete in the 2024 Summer Games in Paris.
“I feel like I’m on track,” Kutz said. “There are obviously things I need to work on before the Olympic trials begin next year. But I feel like I’m where I need to be, for sure.”
Kutz is thankful he didn’t let go of his dream during the tough times.
“I enjoy this sport with every inch of me,” Kutz said. “It’s what makes me happy. If I had shooting taken away from me, I don’t know what I’d do. It’s my life. When I’m not in school, I’m shooting somewhere. It brings me so much joy.”
