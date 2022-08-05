PBR Challenger Event scheduled for Aug. 13

The Goliad County Area Go Texan and DVS Productions has announced that the committee is again bringing professional bull riding to Goliad, Aug. 13, with their 10th annual PBR Challenger Event.
The event is presented by Boss Crane and Rigging and brought to Goliad County by Texas Farm Bureau Insurance.
Limited sponsor packages are still available at a price range that can fit every business’s budget.
Tickets are now on sale. at a cost of $20 for adults and $10 for those 12 years old and under and will include an after party.
Box seats are available with a waiting list already started.
The committee would like to express its appreciation to the Goliad County Commissioners Court, Goliad County Fair Association and its rodeo committee for support of this endeavor.
Contact anyone on the committee for more information. The point of contact is the Goliad County Extension Office, 329 West Franklin Street, 361-645-8204.
Information submitted by Brian Yanta, Goliad County CEA-Ag