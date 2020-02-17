GOLIAD – Xavier Perry and Ava Blevins won championships at their home venue at the Goliad Iron Tiger Classic last week.
Perry won the super heavyweight championship on the boys side, while Blevins claimed the 114-pound championship on the girls side.
Perry posted a total of 1,485 pounds to win the super heavyweight championship by nearly 300 pounds over Ingleside’s Arturo Gallegos III.
In the squat, Perry put up the second-best lift of the entire meet with a 635 pounder.
He then pressed a meet-best 335 pounds on the bench press.
On the dead lift platform, Perry pulled 515.
His total was second only to Ingleside’s Seth Ruff, who won the 220-pound championship with a 1,595-pound total.
Blevins won her title with a 605-pound title, besting Ingleside’s Haylee Marmolejo by 20 pounds.
Blevins squatted 235 and pressed 140, which left her in a tie with Marmolejo. She bested the Lady Mustang in the dead lift with a 230-pound pull to win it.
Adrian Valdez, Clayton Klekar and Paul Rojas won silver medals on the boys side for Goliad.
Valdez was second at 132 with a 970-pound total thanks to lifts of 335, 225 and 410.
Klekar was second at 220, posting a 1,365-pound total on lifts of 540, 295 and 530.
Rojas was the runner-up at 275 with his 1,310-pound total. He posted lifts of 525, 325 and 460.
Jaydin Jones, Jacob Guerrero and Haley Hernandez won bronze medals for Goliad.
Jones was third to Rojas at 275 with his 1,025-pound total on lifts of 375, 280 and 370.
Guerrero took third in the super heavyweight class. He posted a 1,165-pound total on lifts of 475, 275 and 415.
Hernandez got her bronze medal at 132 on the girls side. She posted a total of 550 pounds with lifts of 210, 115 and 225.
Walker Wimberly was fourth at super heavyweight on the boys side with a 1,075-pound total, while Emilee Whitehead and Rayne Williams were fourth-place finishers on the girls side.
Whitehead was fourth at 165 with a total of 695 and Williams took fourth at 181 with a 505 total.
Gene Ratliff was fifth at 165 on the boys side, and India Hamilton was fifth at 259 on the girls side.
Makynzi Guerra took sixth at 165 for the Tigerettes.
For the boys, Trevor Bennett was seventh at 165, Kaden Collins was eighth at 220 and Zarek Guerra was eighth at 242.