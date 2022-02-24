Devonte Perry scored 23 points as the Goliad Tigers rolled to a 58-47 District 29-3A basketball win over the Skidmore-Tynan Bobcats on Feb. 8.

Perry also made three shots from beyond the 3-point arc.

Goliad’s Colby Rosenquest had 12 points and four 3-pointers. Dasen Tinney-Anderson had nine points and Layden Lara added seven for the Tigers.

Goliad jumped out to a 23-7 lead after one quarter before entering halftime with a 32-20 advantage.

The Tigers jumped out to a 45-29 lead heading into the fourthquarter.

