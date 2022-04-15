The Pettus Lady Eagles scored eight runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take an 18-12 District 31-2A softball win over the Woodsboro Lady Eagles on March 29 in Pettus.
Woodsboro jumped out to an early lead with four runs in the first inning but Pettus erased a 6-5 deficit in the fourth by crossing the plate five times for a 10-6 lead.
Woodsboro took a 12-10 lead with a six-run sixth inning before Pettus rallied for the victory.
Tonya Rodriguez went 3 for 5 with two doubles, two runs scored and four RBI for Woodsboro. L’Emay Thompson, who had a double, and Katrina Lopez each had hits, while Jazlynn Garza had two RBI and Alayasia Smith drove in one run.
Katrina Lopez took the loss on the mound after striking out seven over six innings.
