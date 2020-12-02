Goliad’s girls basketball team picked up its first win on Nov. 14 with a road victory over Woodsboro.
The Tigerettes won both halves by four points to pick up a 44-36 win at Woodsboro’s Eagle Dome.
Mikhaiyla Pinson led all scorers to pace the Tigerettes, pouring in 24 points on the evening.
Maci Tinney joined her in double figures with 10 points.
Aaliyah Franklin added four points and Gabby Sertuche scored three points for Goliad.
The Tigerettes outscored Woodsboro by two points – 10-8 and 8-6 – in the first two quarters, respectively. Woodsboro cut the lead down to three point going to the fourth, but Goliad outscored the hosts 18-13 in that final period.
Goliad improved to 1-2 on the year with the victory.
Cuero 73, Goliad 12
The Cuero Lady Gobblers held Goliad to just three first-half points and outscored the hosts 24-0 in the first quarter on their way to beat the Tigerettes on Nov. 11.
Cuero extended its 42-3 halftime lead by eight in the third quarter and then outscored Goliad 16-2 in the fourth quarter.
Avery Amaro hit Goliad’s lone 3-pointer of the game and scored a team-best five points.
Tinney added four points, Cally Boykin scored two points and Pinson had the team’s other point.
Ingleside 47, Goliad 27
The Ingleside Lady Mustangs bested Goliad in the season opener for both teams Nov. 7 at the Goliad Events Center.
Ingleside led 9-3 after one quarter, then outscored the hosts 28-16 in the middle two quarters to pull away.
Amaro and Franklin scored five points apiece to lead Goliad.
Pinson, Boykin and Tinney all had four points, while Delaney Huber had three and Taylor Weise added two points.
