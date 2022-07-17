Raising the bar

Ashtin Zamzow-Mahler is perfectly fine with postponing her summer trip to France for a couple of years.
Zamzow-Mahler, a former Goliad High School track and field standout and currently one of the top multi-event athletes in the country, received an unexpected phone call that changed her plans.
“I was getting ready to start training for a meet in France and I got a call saying I had been selected for the world championships,” said Zamzow-Mahler, who was nursing a neck injury sustained while competing last month in Spain. “I got back on the track real quick.”
Zamzow-Mahler will compete in the heptathlon at the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Stadium in Eugene, Oregon on July 17 and 18.
“I’m super-pumped because I really did not think I was making it,” Zamzow-Mahler said. “It was a big surprise. I think my second place at the USA championships back in May helped a lot with that.”
Zamzow-Mahler was the runner-up at the USATF Combined Events Championship on May 7 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She finished with 6,184 points in the seven events and won the high jump and javelin throw.
Zamzow-Mahler figured she would need to climb the world rankings further to qualify for the World Athletics Championships, so she and her husband/coach Wolf Mahler traveled to Spain’s Canary Islands last month for a combined-events meet.
“Some meets are bigger than others and they’re weighted higher,” Zamzow-Mahler said. “I couldn’t afford to travel overseas for meets, so I stuck with meets in the U.S. Some of those meets aren’t weighted as much so I wasn’t getting as many points. So we decided to give it a try this year and go to Europe.”
Zamzow-Mahler was able to compete in just two events at the June 5 meet. After taking third in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 13.52 seconds, she injured her neck during the high jump event and had to sit out the rest of the competition.
The neck injury was the latest in a series of setbacks this year for Zamzow-Mahler. She was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March and became anemic while fighting the virus.
“I lost eight pounds and was out for about a month and a half,” Zamzow-Mahler said. “It was hard coming back from that. I was just exhausted.”
Zamzow-Mahler met her husband while both were multi-event athletes at the University of Texas. Wolf Mahler, who qualified for the USATF Championships in the 400-meter hurdles, has been instrumental in inspiring his wife to keep going through her challenges.
“My passion comes from my husband,” Zamzow-Mahler said. “I’ve never seen a guy love track so much. He just obsesses over the events and getting better. He’s been watching me since we were dating, so that’s how I knew he would be the best coach for me.”
The couple and their dogs Dory and BoJack currently reside in Temple or wherever it can find a track to train.
“We train at whatever track is open,” Zamzow-Mahler said. “We really just travel anywhere we need to for track meets. We live in a camper, so that gives us the freedom to go wherever we need to go.”
Zamzow Mahler’s ultimate goal is to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. She finished fifth at the USA Track & Field Olympic Trials at Hayward Stadium in 2021.
“The peak age for a heptathlete is about 27 or 28,” the 25-year-old Zamzow-Mahler said. “Last year’s Olympians were 27 to 28 years old and they were scoring pretty high. So I’d like to say that in about two years, I’ll be in the best shape ever. Each year, I get stronger and faster and I know the events better.
“The end goal is to make the Olympics in 2024. We’re just trying to do whatever we can to get better each year and get to that point.”
Zamzow-Mahler feels a career performance in Oregon is a possibility.
“Our goal for France was 6,500 points,” Zamzow-Mahler said. “We said why not just do it at worlds? That would be about 220 points above my PR (personal record), which is not uncommon. So I think that’s possible.
“I think I’m where I need to be. I’ve grown a lot this year. With the injuries, I’ve been able to figure out my body. I think I’m setting up for an even better next two years. I’m really excited about that.”
