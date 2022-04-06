Refugio’s Javier Ontiveros did not return home from Abilene empty-handed.
Ontiveros lifted a personal-best 240 pounds in the bench press en route to a personal-record 1,000-pound composite to capture the fifth-place medal at the Texas High School Powerlifting Association Championships at the Taylor County Expo Center on March 25.
Ontiveros, a senior, competed in the 132-pound weight class in Division 4. He opened with a 375-pound squat. His 240-pound bench press put him in a tie for second place heading into the deadlift with a subtotal of 615 pounds.
Ontiveros attempted a lift of 415 pounds on his final attempt.
“A kid missed his lift, so we knew Javi had medaled at that point,” Refugio powerlifting coach Drew Cox said. “We bumped his weight to 10 pounds more than he had ever done. If he had lifted that, hew would have gotten second place.”
Ontiveros almost completed the lift before his right knee buckled.
“I felt like I still had a lor more, but it was real close,” Ontiveros said.
“He had the weight,” Cox said. “I told him if he tried it again, he would do it. He gave it everything he had.”
Alvord’s Wyatt Abbott won with a total of 1,065 pounds.
“Our goal was to medal,” Cox said. “When we knew he had medaled, we weren’t going to hold back. We were going for the highest medal we could get. He was just millimeters away from second place.”
Ontiveros was the third lifter to medal in Cox’s 10 years as coach at Refugio.
“He PR’d by 25 pounds on the bench, which was amazing,” Cox said.
Ontiveros was making his second appearance at the state meet. He said the experience form 2021 made him more relaxed.
“I was feeling real confident,” Ontiveros said. “I felt like I could accomplish almost anything.”
Ontiveros said he won’t dwell too much on coming so close to getting second place.
“I have mixed feelings,” Ontiveros said. “I’m happy to have medaled, but I should have got that deadlift. But it’s in the past now.”
Woodsboro’s Adam Dominguez made his state meet debut on March 25 and finished 12th in the 165-pound weight class of Division 4 with a 470 squat, 215 bench press and 465 deadlift for a 1,150 total.
